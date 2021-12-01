Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PRRWF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.58.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

OTCMKTS:PRRWF opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.39. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $33.09.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.