Parker Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Parker Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. White Mountains Insurance Group accounts for 0.0% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WTM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 39.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 21.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,475,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $212,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WTM traded up $5.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,008.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $942.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1,267.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,081.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,116.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.49.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 49.54%. The business had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

