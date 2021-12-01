Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:PTNR traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395. Partner Communications has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 0.50%.
Partner Communications Company Profile
Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.
