Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTNR traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395. Partner Communications has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get Partner Communications alerts:

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 0.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Partner Communications by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 123,288 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.