Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Partners Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,589.92.

Get Partners Group alerts:

Shares of Partners Group stock opened at $1,759.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,699.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1,652.92. Partners Group has a 12 month low of $1,077.04 and a 12 month high of $1,833.00.

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.