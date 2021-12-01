Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Partners Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,589.92.

Shares of Partners Group stock opened at $1,759.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,699.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1,652.92. Partners Group has a 12 month low of $1,077.04 and a 12 month high of $1,833.00.

Partners Group Company Profile

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.