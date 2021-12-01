Patron (PAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. In the last seven days, Patron has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Patron has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $5,217.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00045301 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.78 or 0.00240401 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00087840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Patron

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

