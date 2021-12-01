PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.46. 202,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,072,386. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.50 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.