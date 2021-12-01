PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Gap Down to $30.24

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.24, but opened at $29.52. PDF Solutions shares last traded at $30.23, with a volume of 52 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.67.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.14% and a negative net margin of 46.30%. The business had revenue of $29.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,271,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,384,000 after acquiring an additional 80,925 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,937,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,645,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 13.1% during the second quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,375,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,998,000 after acquiring an additional 159,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 44.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,255,000 after acquiring an additional 353,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 11.7% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,156,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

About PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.