Peak Financial Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,288 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 148,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,582,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 282,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 219,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 191,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after acquiring an additional 38,217 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $105.16. 2,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,728. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.14. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $82.47 and a 12-month high of $108.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.