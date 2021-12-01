Peak Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Peak Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.1% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,572,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $72.98 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.79 and its 200 day moving average is $76.05.

