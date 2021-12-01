Peak Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

Peak Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.1% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,572,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $72.98 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.79 and its 200 day moving average is $76.05.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.