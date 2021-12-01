Peak Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Peak Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Alphabet by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,852,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,880 shares of company stock valued at $492,950,722. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,885.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,865.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2,724.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

