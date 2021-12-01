Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $10.41 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Peak Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $10,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 173,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 501,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,809,000 after buying an additional 8,526 shares during the period. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 108,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period.

EFAV stock opened at $74.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.90. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

