Peak Financial Management Inc. Purchases 1,612 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 284.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,178 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 80.8% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 66.3% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 138 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

NVIDIA stock traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $329.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,588,383. The company has a market capitalization of $824.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.70%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,940. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

