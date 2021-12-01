Pearson (LON:PSON) Sets New 12-Month Low at $581.40

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 581.40 ($7.60) and last traded at GBX 585.60 ($7.65), with a volume of 1873898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 593.20 ($7.75).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pearson from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Pearson to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pearson from GBX 960 ($12.54) to GBX 930 ($12.15) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 692.50 ($9.05).

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 656.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 758.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

