Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Update

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 184.4% from the October 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 881,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PENMF opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15. Peninsula Energy has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peninsula Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd.

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

