Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Update

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 184.4% from the October 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 881,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PENMF opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15. Peninsula Energy has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peninsula Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd.

Peninsula Energy Company Profile

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

