Peoples Financial Co. Declares Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:PFBX)

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Peoples Financial has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of PFBX stock opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. Peoples Financial has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 26.59%.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area through its subsidiaries. It focuses on lending services such as business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and instalment loans.

