PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.08

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.075 per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

PepsiCo has raised its dividend by 27.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 49 years. PepsiCo has a dividend payout ratio of 63.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PepsiCo to earn $6.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $159.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.48 and a 200 day moving average of $154.74. The company has a market capitalization of $220.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $166.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

