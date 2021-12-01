Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €250.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €196.00 ($222.73) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €195.00 ($221.59) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($273.86) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €183.00 ($207.95) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €233.00 ($264.77) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €211.92 ($240.81).

Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($154.83). The company’s 50 day moving average is €200.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is €188.76.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

