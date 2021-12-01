Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Up 103.0% in November

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 103.0% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Pershing Square stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $39.22. 17,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,415. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average is $37.10. Pershing Square has a one year low of $31.93 and a one year high of $41.30.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

