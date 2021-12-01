Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Petra Acquisition were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Petra Acquisition by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Petra Acquisition by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 29,622 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petra Acquisition by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 162,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares during the period.

PAIC opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11. Petra Acquisition, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.73.

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

