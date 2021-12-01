Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.91 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will announce $7.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.94 billion and the lowest is $7.88 billion. Philip Morris International reported sales of $7.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year sales of $31.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.99 billion to $31.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $32.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.74 billion to $33.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.30.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.09. 136,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,388,343. The company has a market cap of $137.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $75.42 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.98 and a 200-day moving average of $98.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

