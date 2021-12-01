PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Trading Up 3.3%

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF)’s stock price was up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.44. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55.

PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.