PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.42

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.42 and traded as high as C$4.48. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$4.39, with a volume of 14,760 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PHX Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of C$213.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$93.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$93.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from PHX Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 39.81%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total value of C$45,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$674,517. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total value of C$31,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$313,590.55. Insiders have sold a total of 88,600 shares of company stock valued at $433,156 over the last three months.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

