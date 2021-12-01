Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Price Tops $10.14 on Major Exchanges

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $18.58 million and $9.59 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $10.14 or 0.00017785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00043934 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.91 or 0.00236560 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00086739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,842,538 coins and its circulating supply is 1,832,078 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

