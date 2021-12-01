PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.65

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and traded as low as $9.41. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 29,486 shares traded.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile (NYSE:PCK)
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
