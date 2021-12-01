PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.65

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and traded as low as $9.41. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 29,486 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCK. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 99.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,733 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 22.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

