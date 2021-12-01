Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 23,160 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 36.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,052 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $19,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $197.85 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $191.85 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.87. The company has a market cap of $116.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.15.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

