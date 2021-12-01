Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,388,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,028 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $21,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 103,260 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $5,800,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.56. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.61.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $135,187.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $37,583.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,210 shares of company stock valued at $451,941. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

