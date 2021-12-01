Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 929,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,780 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Telos were worth $26,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter worth about $5,172,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Telos by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Telos by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter worth about $943,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Telos by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 63,529 shares during the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telos stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11. Telos Co. has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

In other news, CEO John B. Wood bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $1,814,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 46,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $1,488,956.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,563 shares of company stock worth $3,932,055 over the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

