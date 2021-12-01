Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 21,135 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,135 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $33,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. blooom inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 156.5% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $63.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.84.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.