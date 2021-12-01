Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 8,237 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 651,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,237 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $39,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $55.64 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.31.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

