Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Digital Realty Trust worth $23,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DLR stock opened at $167.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.82. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.78, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $169.97.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.04, for a total transaction of $3,729,647.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,869 shares of company stock valued at $7,535,149 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.