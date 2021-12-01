Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Short Interest Update

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the October 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,642 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,980,000 after purchasing an additional 922,465 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,805,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,184,000 after buying an additional 475,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after buying an additional 321,287 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNW traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,491,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,130. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.19%.

PNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

