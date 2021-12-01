PirateCash (PIRATE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,856.00

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 1st. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $619,399.88 and approximately $1,856.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PirateCash has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

