Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. The company’s lead product consist PLN-74809 and PLN-1474 which are in clinical stage. Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

PLRX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $14.18 on Monday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $43.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average of $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a negative net margin of 914.12%. Equities analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,384,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,787,000 after acquiring an additional 23,440 shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.9% during the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,942,000 after acquiring an additional 116,836 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,030,000 after acquiring an additional 168,971 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 396,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,546,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

