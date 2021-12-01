Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $833.27

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 833.27 ($10.89) and traded as low as GBX 770 ($10.06). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 798 ($10.43), with a volume of 325,877 shares trading hands.

POLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price target on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price target on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 813.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 833.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of £801.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

In related news, insider Andrew Ross acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 771 ($10.07) per share, for a total transaction of £115,650 ($151,097.47).

Polar Capital Company Profile (LON:POLR)

