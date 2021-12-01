Polkadex Trading Down 9.8% Over Last Week (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.74 or 0.00025298 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Polkadex has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $66.35 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00065466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00072624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00095022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,677.93 or 0.08029194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,118.82 or 0.96322266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002684 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 4,501,930 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

