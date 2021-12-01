Polkadot (DOT) Market Cap Achieves $37.64 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion and $1.36 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for about $38.12 or 0.00064764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polkadot alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001726 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00072321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00094532 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,703.55 or 0.07991730 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,669.69 or 0.97985715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00021444 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.