Polytrade (TRADE) Reaches Market Cap of $8.40 Million

Polytrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Polytrade has a total market cap of $8.40 million and approximately $5.71 million worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polytrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002290 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Polytrade has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00043973 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.76 or 0.00236167 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007745 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00087201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Polytrade Profile

TRADE is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,425,865 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees.

Buying and Selling Polytrade

