Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $309,807.00

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be purchased for about $2.98 or 0.00005315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Power Index Pool Token has a market cap of $596,118.42 and approximately $309,807.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00062963 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00071293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00094426 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,465.86 or 0.07958691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,235.72 or 1.00218683 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Coin Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading

