PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

PWSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at about $136,438,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at about $68,009,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at about $55,373,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at about $53,076,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at about $49,441,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.65. PowerSchool has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $36.56.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $148.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.93 million. Analysts predict that PowerSchool will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

