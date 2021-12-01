Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) & Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Head-To-Head Survey

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) and Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Precigen alerts:

Precigen has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

69.0% of Precigen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.7% of Precigen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Precigen and Intra-Cellular Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precigen -109.91% -68.90% -24.44% Intra-Cellular Therapies -367.06% -44.88% -40.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Precigen and Intra-Cellular Therapies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precigen 0 0 5 0 3.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies 0 0 8 0 3.00

Precigen currently has a consensus target price of $12.80, suggesting a potential upside of 224.87%. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus target price of $49.71, suggesting a potential upside of 22.81%. Given Precigen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Precigen is more favorable than Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Precigen and Intra-Cellular Therapies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precigen $103.18 million 7.89 -$170.52 million ($0.57) -6.91 Intra-Cellular Therapies $22.81 million 144.57 -$227.01 million ($3.21) -12.61

Precigen has higher revenue and earnings than Intra-Cellular Therapies. Intra-Cellular Therapies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precigen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Precigen beats Intra-Cellular Therapies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics. The PGEN Therapeutics segment is advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The ActoBio segment involves in pioneering a proprietary class of microbe-based biopharmaceuticals that enable expression and local delivery of disease-modifying therapeutics. The Trans Ova segment includes provides advanced reproductive technologies. The Human Biotherapeutics segment accelerated recognition of previously deferred revenue upon the mutual termination of a collaboration with Castle Creek in 2020. The company was founded by Thomas David Reed in 1998 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS. The firm’s lead product candidate, ITI-007, is in clinical development as a first-in-class treatment for schizophrenia. It also includes pre-clinical programs that are focused on advancing drug candidates for the treatment of cognitive dysfunction, in both schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s disease and for disease modification and the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease. The company was founded by Paul Greengard and Sharon Mates on August 29, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.