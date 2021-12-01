Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $310,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $364,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jonestrading downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $878.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.96. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 144.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.26%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.