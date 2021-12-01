Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 2,622 Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 33,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 10.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 4,535.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 215,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 211,241 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 42.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $29,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average of $36.04. The company has a market cap of $552.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.69. Arrow Financial Co. has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $38.26.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.69 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

