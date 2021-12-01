Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PJT. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 22.1% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 657,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,947,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 569.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 118,734 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the second quarter worth $6,924,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 10.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 987,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,493,000 after buying an additional 94,646 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the second quarter valued at $5,750,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $76.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.25. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.93.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PJT. Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

