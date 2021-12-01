Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $574,000 Stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,755 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.21% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of BRG stock opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a current ratio of 182.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.55 million, a PE ratio of 134.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.83. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $16.62.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 113.23%. Analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is 590.91%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

