Primecoin (XPM) Market Capitalization Tops $12.16 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 283% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Primecoin has traded 183.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $12.16 million and approximately $127,506.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,674,802 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.