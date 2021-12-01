Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,150,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,304 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.96% of Primo Water worth $52,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRMW. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Primo Water by 23.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Primo Water alerts:

NYSE:PRMW opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.85 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently -192.31%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 106,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $2,041,235.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $140,050.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,367,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,335,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 543,819 shares of company stock valued at $10,097,668 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.