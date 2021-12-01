Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Shares Bought by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 46,961 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:USMC opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $43.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

