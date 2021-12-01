Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 59,823 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 82.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,823 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGF. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 217,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 46.0% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 30,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 56.4% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $441,000.

IGF stock opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.70. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $48.60.

