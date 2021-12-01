Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 15,873 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,873 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 225.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $1,320,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 43.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG opened at $152.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.72. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.02 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.24%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.78.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.