Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 80.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,101 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Apartment Income REIT worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

AIRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities raised their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.27.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.35. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $54.55.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -382.61%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

